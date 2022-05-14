Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

