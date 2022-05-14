Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of BIOC stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84. Biocept has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $4.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 177,825.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 177,825 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biocept by 27.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Biocept by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 68,186 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biocept in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.
Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.