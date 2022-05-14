BGSF, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BGSF)

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $12.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.20. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. BGSF had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BGSF will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,232.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas Hailey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $253,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BGSF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on BGSF in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

