Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Eric Hobbs Sells 98,011 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) insider Eric Hobbs sold 98,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $409,685.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,669.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Hobbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Eric Hobbs sold 7,531 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,429.07.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.03. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Berkeley Lights ( NASDAQ:BLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 89.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

