Berenberg Bank Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI)

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.90 ($72.53) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($121.05) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

ETR:GXI opened at €69.00 ($72.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 25.03. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €53.45 ($56.26) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($104.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €74.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.