Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.61, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.88. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,597,065.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 over the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bentley Systems by 192.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after buying an additional 293,402 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 91,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.