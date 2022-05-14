Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 144,654 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,309,807.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,285,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,597,065.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $4,458,448.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,577 shares of company stock worth $25,285,068. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

