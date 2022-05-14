Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 166.7% in April

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) by 549.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.76% of Benitec Biopharma worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The stock had a trading volume of 20,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.58. Benitec Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Benitec Biopharma ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($117.99) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benitec Biopharma will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

