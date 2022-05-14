BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BGNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $281.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.52. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.85.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,343,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after purchasing an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,114,000 after purchasing an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

