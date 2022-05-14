Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Acquires £1,887.60 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) insider Raj Agrawal purchased 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.42) per share, with a total value of £1,887.60 ($2,327.21).

BEZ stock opened at GBX 456 ($5.62) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99. Beazley plc has a 12 month low of GBX 291.50 ($3.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 516.20 ($6.36). The firm has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 436.13.

Get Beazley alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.01) to GBX 670 ($8.26) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 541 ($6.67) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 502.89 ($6.20).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.