Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 157.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 167.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 53.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEAM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,481,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $35.45 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.08.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 395.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

