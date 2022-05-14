BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 53.1% in April

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the April 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BBSEY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 151,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

