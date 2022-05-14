BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 53.1% in April

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the April 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BBSEY stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.10. 151,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,510. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.80.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (Get Rating)
