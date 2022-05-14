BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.60

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.60 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 42.40 ($0.52), with a volume of 667,686 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.33. The company has a market capitalization of £191.77 million and a PE ratio of 16.75.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.