Barrington Research Comments on Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoneridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SRI opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a market cap of $465.17 million, a P/E ratio of -100.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $33.42.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,960,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 198,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,919,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,371 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 19.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after purchasing an additional 241,915 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,359,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,454 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

