Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Barrett Business Services makes up approximately 2.0% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Barrett Business Services worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,635. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $538.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.68. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 4.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

