Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 230.0% in April

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 60,385 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 417,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 179,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

NYSE MCI traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,827. Barings Corporate Investors has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

