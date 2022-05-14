Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barings BDC has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.85.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 51.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers bought 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

