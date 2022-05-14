Barclays Trims DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Target Price to $25.00

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DISH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.17.

DISH opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.92.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DISH Network by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in DISH Network by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 142,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 73,631 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

