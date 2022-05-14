Barclays Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Target Price to C$143.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$169.00 to C$143.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$166.93.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$137.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$149.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$152.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$131.67 and a 52-week high of C$167.50. The company has a market cap of C$61.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6599986 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.22, for a total value of C$398,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$635,924.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

