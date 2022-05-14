Barclays Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.12.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

