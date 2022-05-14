Barclays Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.26% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.12.
NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
