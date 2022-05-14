Barclays Lowers Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target to $28.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

LBTYA opened at $23.00 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,690 shares of company stock worth $3,612,997. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

