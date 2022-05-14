Barclays Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 85

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.05) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 64 ($0.79) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.15) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.67 ($1.40).
Shares of ITV opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.53. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.65).
About ITV (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
Featured Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.