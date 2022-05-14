Barclays Lowers ITV (LON:ITV) Price Target to GBX 85

ITV (LON:ITV – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.05) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ITV to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 128 ($1.58) to GBX 64 ($0.79) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 93 ($1.15) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.67 ($1.40).

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 69.60 ($0.86) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.53. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 66.38 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.15 ($1.65).

In other ITV news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($122,121.93). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 4,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,122.88). Insiders have bought 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 over the last 90 days.

About ITV (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

