Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR) Short Interest Up 163.8% in April

Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 163.8% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banner Acquisition stock. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) by 299.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Banner Acquisition were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BNNR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,435. Banner Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.