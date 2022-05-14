BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the April 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NCBDY stock traded up 1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 33.20. 63,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,657. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12-month low of 31.15 and a 12-month high of 42.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 36.00.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

