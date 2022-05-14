Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0033 per share by the bank on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00181818181818182.

BBDO opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 19.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.