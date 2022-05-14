Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BNCDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.80 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banca Mediolanum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCDY remained flat at $$14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.