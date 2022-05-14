Banano 1-Day Volume Tops $141,849.00 (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $10.75 million and $141,849.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,689.99 or 1.00008060 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.