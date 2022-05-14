Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a hold rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.61.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$8.87 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$24.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$485,326.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at C$76,263.60.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

