Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a current ratio of 15.36.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

