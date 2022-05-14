Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

