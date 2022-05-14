Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTN stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.17. Ballantyne Strong has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.49%.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.