Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.04. Ball posted earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. TheStreet lowered shares of Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.86 per share, with a total value of $601,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ball during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ball by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 37.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 881,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Ball has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

