Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Shares of BCPC opened at $118.91 on Wednesday. Balchem has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Balchem had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Balchem by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,244,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after buying an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Balchem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,804,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

