Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) to report $5.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.02 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.37 billion to $25.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stephens increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE BKR traded up $2.20 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,974,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,248. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.37 and a beta of 1.52.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,056,823 shares of company stock worth $2,482,348,921 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

