Bailard Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $10,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

IGM stock traded up $12.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.16. 65,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,895. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $299.57 and a twelve month high of $453.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.45.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

