Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 6.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,955,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,315,000 after purchasing an additional 166,639 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,517,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Eaton by 404.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $141.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,407. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $138.69 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $158.41.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.47.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

