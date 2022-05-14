Bailard Inc. Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 317.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.90. 2,052,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,460. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

