Bailard Inc. Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded up $7.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,811,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average of $420.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

