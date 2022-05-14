Bailard Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bailard Inc. lessened its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,712,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.12. 1,043,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,308. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $270.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

