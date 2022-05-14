Bailard Inc. Has $34 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after buying an additional 3,562,125 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,000,734,000 after buying an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,461,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,765,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

NYSE V traded up $5.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.23. 6,684,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

