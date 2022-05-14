Bailard Inc. Has $17.74 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $17,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 46.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 59.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after buying an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.46 on Friday, hitting $219.73. 3,146,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

