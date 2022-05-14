Bailard Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.76. 3,263,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,090. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.74.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

