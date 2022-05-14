Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bailard Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 856,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after purchasing an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 54,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Sysco by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 284,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock worth $19,220,747. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

