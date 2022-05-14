BAE Systems’ (BA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($11.10) target price on the stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.23) to GBX 850 ($10.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.48) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.60) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 823 ($10.15).

LON:BA opened at GBX 741.20 ($9.14) on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a one year low of GBX 495.70 ($6.11) and a one year high of GBX 782.40 ($9.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 740.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 634.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.05), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($228,190.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64 shares of company stock valued at $44,688.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

