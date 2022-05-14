Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will post $135.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.93 million to $137.10 million. Badger Meter reported sales of $122.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $547.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.65 million to $553.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $579.84 million, with estimates ranging from $567.68 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Badger Meter (Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Badger Meter (BMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.