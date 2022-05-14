Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BAB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($4.93) to GBX 460 ($5.67) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 356 ($4.39) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 388.75 ($4.79).

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 310.40 ($3.83) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 253.60 ($3.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($4.79). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 322.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

