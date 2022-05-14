B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Trading Down 4.9%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) shares were down 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 640,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 11,809,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $526.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Company Profile (NYSE:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

