B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 12,448 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,608 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,215 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,981,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DBRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About DigitalBridge Group (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.