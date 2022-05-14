B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of WiSA Technologies worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WISA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in WiSA Technologies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 2,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WiSA Technologies by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

WISA opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. WiSA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.24.

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 180.71% and a negative return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WiSA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of WiSA Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

