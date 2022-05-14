B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 5,500 Shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of 180 Degree Capital worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TURN opened at $6.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

