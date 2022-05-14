B. Riley Lowers Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Price Target to $16.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

NYSE:GMRE opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $18.51.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 420.02%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMRE. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,448,000. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 364,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 187,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global Medical REIT (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.