B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Up 105.1% in April

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the April 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ:RILYN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.95. 3,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,850. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th.

